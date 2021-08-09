Resonant (RESN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.96 on Monday. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $178.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RESN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

