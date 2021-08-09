Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

RPAI stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.