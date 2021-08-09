Retirement Planning Group Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 103,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.98. The stock had a trading volume of 258,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

