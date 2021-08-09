Retirement Planning Group Acquires Shares of 6,470 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,045. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $70.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.