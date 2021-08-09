Retirement Planning Group Has $91.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $406.53. The stock had a trading volume of 136,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

