Retirement Planning Group Invests $202,000 in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Oregon Health & Science University boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Health & Science University now owns 2,831,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,823,000 after acquiring an additional 629,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 471,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,738,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,325. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10.

