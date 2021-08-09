Retirement Planning Group Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.