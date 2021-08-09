Retirement Planning Group Takes $2.54 Million Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,576,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,351. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

