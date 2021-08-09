Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Barclays

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.