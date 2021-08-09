Reviewing Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

89.6% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Scientific and H-CYTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 3 11 1 2.87 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $48.91, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.76% 6.43% H-CYTE -360.87% N/A -52.23%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and H-CYTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.41 -$82.00 million $0.96 46.56 H-CYTE $2.15 million 3.30 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

H-CYTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.