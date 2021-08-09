Revolution Medicines (RVMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $27.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.06. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.25.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

