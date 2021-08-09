Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $79.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock worth $104,124,755. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

