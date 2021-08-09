Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $79.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.75.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08. Revolve Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,719,736 shares of company stock worth $104,124,755. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.