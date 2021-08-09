REVV Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One REVV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REVV has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.81 or 0.00806716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00104738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00039576 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.