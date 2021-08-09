RFG Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.30 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

