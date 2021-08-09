RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

