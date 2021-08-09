RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,577 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 15.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

VIOV stock opened at $175.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $191.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.