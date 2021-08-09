Richard J. Kerr Sells 3,282 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MANT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

