Richard J. Kerr Sells 3,282 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MANT stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.67. The company had a trading volume of 93,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.