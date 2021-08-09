Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,201 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

