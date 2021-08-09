Robert W. Baird Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $400.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $335.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.88.

Shares of CVNA opened at $345.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $372.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of -168.61 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.92.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,589,079 shares of company stock worth $475,520,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

