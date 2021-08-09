Robert W. Baird Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $162.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.64 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.