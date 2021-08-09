Robert W. Baird Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the information security company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

FireEye stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

