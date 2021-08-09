Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

RCI traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

