Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE RSI opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The company has a market cap of C$568.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.80.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

