Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 437 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 437 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 363.92.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

