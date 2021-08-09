Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $560.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $449.76.

ROKU opened at $391.47 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 508.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,469 shares of company stock worth $151,746,250 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Roku by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

