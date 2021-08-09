Roth Capital Cuts Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target to $22.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of AMRS opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35. Amyris has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

