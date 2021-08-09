Roth Capital Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $245.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.38.

NYSE IIPR opened at $228.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $230.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $4,884,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

