Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 51 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 60.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 41.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

SYK traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.94. 36,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.17. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

