Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 490,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

