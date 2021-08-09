Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.41 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $352.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,353. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,303. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

