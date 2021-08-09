Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $4.24 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $30.33 on Monday, hitting $2,152.65. 9,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,228.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,470.42.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $2,764,604. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

