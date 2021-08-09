Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 7.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,369. Public Storage has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.20.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

