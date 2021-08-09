Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$11.00 Price Target

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$11.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.14. 612,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,221. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, with a total value of C$81,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550 over the last three months.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.