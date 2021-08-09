Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 156,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.