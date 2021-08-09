Royal Bank of Canada Buys 26,766 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 144.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.16. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

