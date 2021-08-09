Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$2.75

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,894. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

