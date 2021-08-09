Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $165.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.29.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $80.89 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

