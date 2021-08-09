Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 88.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perrigo by 692.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after buying an additional 1,166,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 263.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 1,068,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Perrigo by 148.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 515,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

