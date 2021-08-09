Royal Bank of Canada Increases Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.58.

TSE:EDV traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$29.07. 72,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,942. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

