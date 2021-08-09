Royal Bank of Canada Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$159.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMXXF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. TMX Group has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $116.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

