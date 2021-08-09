Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $134.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $124.54 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.82.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.68%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

