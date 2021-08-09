Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

