Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$41.00 target price on the stock.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.40.
Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$23.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
