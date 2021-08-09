Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

