Royal Bank of Canada Trims Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Target Price to C$41.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:WTE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.45.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9813524 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

