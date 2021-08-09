RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $45,484.97 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $91.32 million and $95,541.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $45,484.97 or 0.99315878 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002227 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

