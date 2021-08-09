Rye Brook Capital LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $106.45. 109,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,482,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

