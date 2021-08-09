SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0552 on Top Exchanges

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $102,351.69 and $769.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00018853 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002807 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000118 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.