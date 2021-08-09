SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $408.0-412.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.18 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.50. 634,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -247.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

