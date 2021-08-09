Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,713.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 246.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $86,713.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00840516 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

