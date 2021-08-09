Salem Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,455 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $87.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

